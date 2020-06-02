Analysts Expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.72 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) will post sales of $1.72 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.77 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.67 billion. Builders FirstSource reported sales of $1.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year sales of $6.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $7.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.03 billion to $7.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Builders FirstSource from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 14,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $250,221.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 147,771 shares in the company, valued at $2,622,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $37,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,920.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $1,044,415. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after acquiring an additional 147,779 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 78,703 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,784,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLDR stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.45. The company had a trading volume of 46,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,882. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $28.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.44.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

