APR Coin (APR) Trading Down 27.9% Over Last 7 Days

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded down 31.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 2nd. APR Coin has a total market capitalization of $35,403.14 and $485.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APR Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, CoinExchange, TOPBTC and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, APR Coin has traded down 27.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get APR Coin alerts:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $216.00 or 0.02269171 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00009798 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010265 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010470 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APR Coin Profile

APR Coin (CRYPTO:APR) is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 12,830,373 coins. The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for APR Coin is www.apr-coin.com . APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

APR Coin Coin Trading

APR Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, BiteBTC, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APR Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APR Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APR Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.