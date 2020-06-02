ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) CEO Michael T. Prior Sells 2,000 Shares

ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) CEO Michael T. Prior sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $120,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,713,081.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ATNI traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.65. The company had a trading volume of 57,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,938. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.55. ATN International Inc has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $79.64. The company has a market capitalization of $949.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.14 and a beta of 0.16.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). ATN International had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $110.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.99 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ATN International Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of ATN International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. National Securities downgraded shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. ATN International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ATN International by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 574,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,821,000 after buying an additional 137,986 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ATN International by 82.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ATN International by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 9,857 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ATN International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,846,000 after buying an additional 9,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of ATN International by 22.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

