AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Levin Easterly Partners LLC

Levin Easterly Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,356,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 575,347 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 1.8% of Levin Easterly Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Levin Easterly Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $39,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,526,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,408,444. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $222.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on T. Nomura Securities decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Nomura dropped their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.02.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.