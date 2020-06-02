aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $400,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) to announce $400,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for aTyr Pharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $80,000.00 and the highest is $1.00 million. aTyr Pharma reported sales of $90,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 344.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will report full year sales of $9.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.18 million to $11.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $300,000.00. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for aTyr Pharma.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $8.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 million. aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 185.14% and a negative return on equity of 52.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LIFE shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of aTyr Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIFE traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.77. 1,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,780. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.04. aTyr Pharma has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $7.62. The stock has a market cap of $35.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIFE. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in aTyr Pharma by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 1,002.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 34,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.22% of the company’s stock.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on aTyr Pharma (LIFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.