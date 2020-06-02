AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Analysts expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.53). AVEO Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 125%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($1.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($0.28). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.02). AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $18.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

NASDAQ:AVEO traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,284,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,035. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.97. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVEO. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $908,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 232,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 67,883 shares in the last quarter. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

