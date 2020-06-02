BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $216.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) to announce sales of $216.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for BankUnited’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $210.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $222.00 million. BankUnited reported sales of $226.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full year sales of $870.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $850.90 million to $890.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $896.38 million, with estimates ranging from $841.50 million to $945.19 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $203.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.72 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on BKU. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $18.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. BankUnited presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

BKU traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.70. 55,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,100. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.27. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $37.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.86.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in BankUnited by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 255,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,330,000 after acquiring an additional 13,257 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in BankUnited by 1,290.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 95,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 88,309 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth about $450,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in BankUnited by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

