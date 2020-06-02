BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) will announce $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. BioDelivery Sciences International posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $38.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.19 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a positive return on equity of 23.61%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BDSI. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Monday, May 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.11.

BioDelivery Sciences International stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.77. The company had a trading volume of 21,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,000. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average is $5.18. BioDelivery Sciences International has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.54 million, a P/E ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

In related news, insider James Vollins sold 21,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $99,663.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,663.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Plesha sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,710.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,249 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,729 over the last ninety days. 8.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 1,133.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,747 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,436 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

