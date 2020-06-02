BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) to announce $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for BioTelemetry’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.03. BioTelemetry posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioTelemetry will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BioTelemetry.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $113.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BEAT shares. BidaskClub raised BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded BioTelemetry from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on BioTelemetry from $82.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioTelemetry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 21.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BEAT traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.55. The stock had a trading volume of 8,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,109. BioTelemetry has a 52 week low of $27.35 and a 52 week high of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.32.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

