BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $85.93 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) will announce sales of $85.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for BioTelemetry’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $87.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $84.58 million. BioTelemetry reported sales of $111.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioTelemetry will report full-year sales of $429.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $423.76 million to $435.02 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $528.83 million, with estimates ranging from $518.18 million to $539.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BioTelemetry.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $113.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.90 million. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on BEAT shares. Sidoti lowered their price target on shares of BioTelemetry from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of BioTelemetry from $82.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

BioTelemetry stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.55. 8,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,109. BioTelemetry has a 52-week low of $27.35 and a 52-week high of $55.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in BioTelemetry in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in BioTelemetry by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioTelemetry during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

