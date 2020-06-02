Bitcoin Private (BTCP) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3,014.00

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 10% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $512,321.00 and $3,014.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00541307 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00096879 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00064041 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000855 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

