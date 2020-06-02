Block-Logic Reaches Market Capitalization of $577,195.30 (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Block-Logic has a total market cap of $577,195.30 and $103.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Block-Logic has traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Block-Logic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0252 or 0.00000265 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange and STEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00051609 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About Block-Logic

Block-Logic (BLTG) is a coin. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG . The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com

Buying and Selling Block-Logic

Block-Logic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block-Logic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Block-Logic using one of the exchanges listed above.

