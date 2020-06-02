Bogle Investment Management L P DE Acquires 756 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Bogle Investment Management L P DE boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 194,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Bogle Investment Management L P DE’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $4,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 137,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Several research firms have commented on EPC. ValuEngine lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Edgewell Personal Care currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

Shares of EPC stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,676. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $38.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.40.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Edgewell Personal Care had a positive return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.