Bogle Investment Management L P DE Acquires New Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 100,874 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,378,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $684,508,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Target by 154.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,727,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $625,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087,269 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Target by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,381,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $435,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,131 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Target by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,671,968 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,479,067 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $317,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,880 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGT traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.39. 3,287,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,063,682. The company has a market cap of $59.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.01. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $80.03 and a 52-week high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $13,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,020,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,095 shares of company stock valued at $13,314,321. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on shares of Target from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Target from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra upped their price target on Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Nomura lowered their price objective on Target from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.21.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

