Bogle Investment Management L P DE Buys Shares of 128,984 Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 128,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,415,000. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for approximately 1.1% of Bogle Investment Management L P DE’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ICE. DRW Securities LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 16,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 9,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 653,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,730,000 after purchasing an additional 27,168 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,991 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $364,218.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $15,263,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE stock traded down $1.41 on Tuesday, reaching $96.21. 2,126,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,594,576. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.28. The company has a market cap of $53.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.56.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 29.65%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.21.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.