Bogle Investment Management L P DE Has $9.83 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2020

Bogle Investment Management L P DE reduced its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,425 shares during the period. Bogle Investment Management L P DE’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $3,116,210,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $1,515,191,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Amgen by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,518,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,084 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 309.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,148,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,885,000 after purchasing an additional 868,178 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 21.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,306,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $467,519,000 after purchasing an additional 415,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Amgen from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.81.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,425 shares of company stock worth $563,477. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $223.58. 1,721,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,658,781. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.56. The company has a market cap of $135.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.56 and a 1-year high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Comments


