Bogle Investment Management L P DE Purchases New Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 261,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,900,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE owned 0.12% of Steel Dynamics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 67,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,821 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 18.8% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 45,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $287,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 296,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 932,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,015,000 after buying an additional 11,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Seaman bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.15 per share, for a total transaction of $126,900.00. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.11 per share, with a total value of $80,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,555.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 18,800 shares of company stock valued at $406,061 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Steel Dynamics from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Steel Dynamics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.15.

Shares of STLD traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $27.19. 45,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,949,023. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $35.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

