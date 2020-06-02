Bogle Investment Management L P DE Takes $6.44 Million Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,440,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE owned approximately 0.09% of Huntington Ingalls Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HII. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $602,000. 361 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 160,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,281,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HII shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $284.00 to $204.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

HII traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.82. The stock had a trading volume of 9,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.03. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $147.14 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.46.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 17.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

In related news, Director Philip M. Bilden purchased 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $190.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip M. Bilden acquired 3,117 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $192.77 per share, with a total value of $600,864.09. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,299.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,183 shares of company stock valued at $800,704 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Story: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.