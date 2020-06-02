Bogle Investment Management L P DE Takes $6.89 Million Position in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new position in shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 256,735 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,893,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE owned approximately 0.08% of LYFT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in LYFT in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in LYFT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in LYFT by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 838 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LYFT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of LYFT by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 976 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYFT stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.88. 256,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,080,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.47. LYFT Inc has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.68.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $955.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.44 million. LYFT had a negative return on equity of 45.73% and a negative net margin of 49.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LYFT Inc will post -4.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LYFT. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of LYFT from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup began coverage on LYFT in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered LYFT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down from $56.00) on shares of LYFT in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of LYFT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.82.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

