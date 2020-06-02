Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Boot Barn posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 146.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $188.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.10 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BOOT shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Boot Barn by 35.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 2,925.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn stock traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.73. 62,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.39. The firm has a market cap of $618.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.92. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $48.11.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

