Brokerages Anticipate Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $801.94 Million

Equities analysts expect Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) to report $801.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plexus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $808.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $790.29 million. Plexus posted sales of $799.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plexus will report full-year sales of $3.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.22 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PLXS shares. ValuEngine raised Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Plexus from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Plexus in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Plexus from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Plexus in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.40.

Plexus stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,174. Plexus has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $86.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.05.

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 5,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $362,685.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,162 shares in the company, valued at $8,397,342.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 8,393 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $559,057.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,021.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,007 shares of company stock worth $1,997,278 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Plexus by 1,789.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 615,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,360,000 after buying an additional 582,976 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,762,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1,340.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 290,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,871,000 after purchasing an additional 270,709 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the first quarter worth $10,726,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Plexus in the 4th quarter worth about $10,833,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

