Brokerages Anticipate Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) to Post ($1.34) EPS

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company.
Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $43.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($1.34) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Viad an industry rank of 74 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
Several brokerages have weighed in on VVI. Sidoti lowered their price target on shares of Viad from $71.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viad from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.
Shares of NYSE VVI traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.32. 290,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,106. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.78 million, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.01. Viad has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $72.27.
Viad (NYSE:VVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.16. Viad had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $306.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Viad will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.
Viad Company Profile
Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.
