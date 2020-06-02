Brokerages Anticipate Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) to Post ($1.34) EPS

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $43.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($1.34) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Viad an industry rank of 74 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Viad alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on VVI. Sidoti lowered their price target on shares of Viad from $71.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viad from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVI. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Viad by 61.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,510,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,068,000 after buying an additional 574,615 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viad by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 940,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,463,000 after buying an additional 438,708 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Viad during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,707,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Viad by 31.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,001,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,260,000 after purchasing an additional 242,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bandera Partners LLC bought a new stake in Viad in the first quarter worth $4,280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VVI traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.32. 290,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,106. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.78 million, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.01. Viad has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $72.27.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.16. Viad had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $306.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Viad will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viad (VVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.