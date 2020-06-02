Brokerages Expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $36.84 Million

Equities analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) will report sales of $36.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.30 million and the highest is $39.52 million. BioDelivery Sciences International reported sales of $29.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full year sales of $158.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $148.50 million to $168.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $205.91 million, with estimates ranging from $187.80 million to $223.91 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a positive return on equity of 23.61% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $38.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.19 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on BDSI. ValuEngine upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. BioDelivery Sciences International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.11.

Shares of BDSI stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.77. The company had a trading volume of 21,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 0.77. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $7.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average is $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.19.

In related news, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 38,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $139,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 611,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Plesha sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $53,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,710.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,249 shares of company stock worth $1,561,729 in the last ninety days. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,593,949 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 344,725 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 472.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 514,233 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 424,336 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

