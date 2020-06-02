Brokerages Set Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) Target Price at $9.75

Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BSBR. Citigroup cut Banco Santander Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet cut Banco Santander Brasil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Banco Santander Brasil from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Banco Santander Brasil by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,258,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,596,000 after acquiring an additional 45,425 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander Brasil by 30.5% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 955,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 223,144 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander Brasil by 41.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 874,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 255,811 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Banco Santander Brasil during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,774,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 391,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 126,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSBR traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $4.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,728,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,084. Banco Santander Brasil has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $12.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). Banco Santander Brasil had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Santander Brasil will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0446 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Banco Santander Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

