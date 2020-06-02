Brokerages Set Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Target Price at $75.44

Shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.88.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Friday, March 20th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

In other Crowdstrike news, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $584,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $1,662,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,986,433 shares of company stock valued at $642,620,485. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crowdstrike by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Crowdstrike by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $2.59 on Thursday, hitting $92.25. 12,685,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,485,477. Crowdstrike has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $101.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.21.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $152.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.80 million. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 29.45% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crowdstrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

