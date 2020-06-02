Brokerages Set GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) PT at $8.50

GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

GPX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered GP Strategies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine upgraded GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of GP Strategies in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on GP Strategies from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Get GP Strategies alerts:

Shares of NYSE GPX traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.03. The stock had a trading volume of 66,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,195. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.60. The firm has a market cap of $134.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.53. GP Strategies has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $128.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.95 million. GP Strategies had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 5.57%. Equities analysts expect that GP Strategies will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GP Strategies news, EVP Russell L. Becker bought 5,000 shares of GP Strategies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 7,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,792.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPX. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of GP Strategies in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,631 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,231,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,287,000 after purchasing an additional 31,486 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 82,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for GP Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GP Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.