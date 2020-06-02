Choiceone Financial Services Inc (OTCMKTS:COFS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Choiceone Financial Services Inc (OTCMKTS:COFS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

Shares of COFS traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.00. The stock had a trading volume of 23,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,394. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.58. Choiceone Financial Services has a 52 week low of $16.86 and a 52 week high of $34.00.

About Choiceone Financial Services

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides various community banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, such as time, savings, and demand deposits. It also provides commercial loans, such as business, industry, agricultural, construction, inventory, and real estate loans; and consumer loans, including direct and indirect loans to consumers and purchasers of residential and real properties.

