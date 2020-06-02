Choiceone Financial Services Inc (OTCMKTS:COFS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Choiceone Financial Services Inc (OTCMKTS:COFS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.
Shares of COFS traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.00. The stock had a trading volume of 23,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,394. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.58. Choiceone Financial Services has a 52 week low of $16.86 and a 52 week high of $34.00.
