CNOOC (CEO) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of CNOOC (NYSE: CEO) in the last few weeks:

6/2/2020 – CNOOC was upgraded by analysts at DBS Vickers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/20/2020 – CNOOC was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cnooc Limited is a company that engages primarily in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas offshore China. We are the dominant producer of crude oil and natural gas and the only company permitted to conduct exploration and production activities with international oil and gas companies offshore China. “

5/18/2020 – CNOOC was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating.

5/18/2020 – CNOOC was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $122.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cnooc Limited is a company that engages primarily in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas offshore China. We are the dominant producer of crude oil and natural gas and the only company permitted to conduct exploration and production activities with international oil and gas companies offshore China. “

5/5/2020 – CNOOC was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

4/3/2020 – CNOOC was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of CEO stock traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.27. 166,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,946. CNOOC Ltd has a 52 week low of $81.11 and a 52 week high of $181.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.26.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $5.804 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 8.4%. CNOOC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CNOOC by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in CNOOC by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in CNOOC during the 4th quarter worth $1,499,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CNOOC by 1.4% in the first quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

