CNOOC (CEO) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of CNOOC (NYSE: CEO) in the last few weeks:
- 6/2/2020 – CNOOC was upgraded by analysts at DBS Vickers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 5/20/2020 – CNOOC was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cnooc Limited is a company that engages primarily in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas offshore China. We are the dominant producer of crude oil and natural gas and the only company permitted to conduct exploration and production activities with international oil and gas companies offshore China. “
- 5/18/2020 – CNOOC was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating.
- 5/18/2020 – CNOOC was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $122.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cnooc Limited is a company that engages primarily in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas offshore China. We are the dominant producer of crude oil and natural gas and the only company permitted to conduct exploration and production activities with international oil and gas companies offshore China. “
- 5/5/2020 – CNOOC was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.
- 4/3/2020 – CNOOC was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating.
Shares of CEO stock traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.27. 166,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,946. CNOOC Ltd has a 52 week low of $81.11 and a 52 week high of $181.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.26.
The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $5.804 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 8.4%. CNOOC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.
CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.
