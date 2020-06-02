Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2020

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) issued an update on its FY 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.08–0.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $761.2-772.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $727.5 million.Crowdstrike also updated its Q2 2021
After-Hours guidance to -0.02-0.00 EPS.

CRWD stock traded down $2.59 on Tuesday, reaching $92.25. 12,649,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,485,477. Crowdstrike has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $101.88. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -73.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.75.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $152.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.80 million. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 29.45%. The company’s revenue was up 88.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crowdstrike will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crowdstrike from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Crowdstrike from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Crowdstrike from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.44.

In other Crowdstrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $1,662,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 64,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total value of $3,030,931.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,986,433 shares of company stock worth $642,620,485 over the last quarter. 11.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Earnings History and Estimates for Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Receive News & Ratings for Crowdstrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crowdstrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit