Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.08–0.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $761.2-772.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $727.5 million.Crowdstrike also updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.02-0.00 EPS.

CRWD stock traded down $2.59 on Tuesday, reaching $92.25. 12,649,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,485,477. Crowdstrike has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $101.88. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -73.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.75.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $152.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.80 million. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 29.45%. The company’s revenue was up 88.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crowdstrike will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crowdstrike from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Crowdstrike from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Crowdstrike from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.44.

In other Crowdstrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $1,662,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 64,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total value of $3,030,931.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,986,433 shares of company stock worth $642,620,485 over the last quarter. 11.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

