Cushing MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Raises Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1919 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 42.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Cushing MLP Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

SRV stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.46. The company had a trading volume of 78,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,592. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average of $7.50. Cushing MLP Total Return Fund has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $10.74.

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund Company Profile

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

