Cushing MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Raises Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1919 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 42.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Cushing MLP Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
SRV stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.46. The company had a trading volume of 78,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,592. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average of $7.50. Cushing MLP Total Return Fund has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $10.74.
Cushing MLP Total Return Fund Company Profile
Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans
Receive News & Ratings for Cushing MLP Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushing MLP Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.