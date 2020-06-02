CUSHING RENAISS/COM Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:SZC)

CUSHING RENAISS/COM (NYSE:SZC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0533 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

SZC traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.63. 553,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,206. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36. CUSHING RENAISS/COM has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $15.59.

About CUSHING RENAISS/COM

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

