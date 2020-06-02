CUSHING RENAISS/COM Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:SZC)

CUSHING RENAISS/COM (NYSE:SZC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0533 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.
SZC traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.63. 553,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,206. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36. CUSHING RENAISS/COM has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $15.59.
About CUSHING RENAISS/COM
Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing
Receive News & Ratings for CUSHING RENAISS/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CUSHING RENAISS/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.