CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Holdings Cut by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 13.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,941 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,804 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up about 2.4% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 18,998 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra upped their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine downgraded CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.88.

CVS stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,605,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,709,802. The company has a market cap of $85.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.75. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.57 and its 200-day moving average is $67.37.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at $957,265.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,534 shares of company stock worth $604,560 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

