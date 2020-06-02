David A. Duffield Sells 278,379 Shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Director David A. Duffield sold 278,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.65, for a total transaction of $50,010,787.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Workday stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,211,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,525,342. Workday Inc has a 52-week low of $107.75 and a 52-week high of $226.83. The company has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.29 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Workday from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Workday currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 237.3% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Workday by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 227,943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Workday by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,657,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $215,780,000 after acquiring an additional 231,657 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

