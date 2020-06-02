Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Hits New 12-Month High at $203.51

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $203.51 and last traded at $202.87, with a volume of 27719 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $195.82.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.00.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.04 and its 200 day moving average is $161.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $374.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.40 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total value of $97,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,745,230.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 1,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $356,690.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,223. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Article: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.