Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CFO Thomas W. Sweet Sells 3,038 Shares

Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 3,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $151,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,910,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Dell stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.15. 2,952,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,102,634. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.87. Dell Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $59.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.87.
Dell (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.33. Dell had a return on equity of 140.43% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $21.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Dell from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on Dell from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Dell from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Dell from $55.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.12.
About Dell
Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.
