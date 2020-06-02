Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CFO Thomas W. Sweet Sells 3,038 Shares

Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 3,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $151,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,910,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Dell stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.15. 2,952,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,102,634. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.87. Dell Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $59.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.87.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.33. Dell had a return on equity of 140.43% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $21.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Dell by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Dell by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Dell by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 317,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,294,000 after purchasing an additional 61,594 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dell by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 453,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,257,000 after purchasing an additional 128,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Dell from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on Dell from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Dell from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Dell from $55.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.12.

About Dell

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

