Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Insider Sells $800,200.00 in Stock

Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) insider Howard D. Elias sold 16,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $800,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 524,304 shares in the company, valued at $26,215,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dell stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,952,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102,634. Dell Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $59.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Dell alerts:

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.33. Dell had a return on equity of 140.43% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $21.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Dell’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dell Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DELL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Dell from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Dell from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dell from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.12.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dell during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell by 746.0% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 24.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Company Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.