Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Insider Sells $800,200.00 in Stock

Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) insider Howard D. Elias sold 16,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $800,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 524,304 shares in the company, valued at $26,215,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Dell stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,952,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102,634. Dell Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $59.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.87.
Dell (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.33. Dell had a return on equity of 140.43% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $21.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Dell’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dell Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dell during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell by 746.0% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 24.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dell Company Profile
Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.
