DeviantCoin Market Capitalization Hits $34.30 Million (DEV)

DeviantCoin (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, DeviantCoin has traded 24.1% higher against the dollar. DeviantCoin has a total market cap of $34.30 million and approximately $79,558.00 worth of DeviantCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeviantCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.26 or 0.00013195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeviantCoin alerts:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DeviantCoin Profile

DeviantCoin (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. DeviantCoin’s total supply is 27,308,004 coins and its circulating supply is 27,308,003 coins. DeviantCoin’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeviantCoin is /r/DeviantCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DeviantCoin is deviantcoin.io

Buying and Selling DeviantCoin

DeviantCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeviantCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeviantCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeviantCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeviantCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeviantCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.