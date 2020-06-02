Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) CAO Sells $17,205.00 in Stock

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $17,205.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,637 shares in the company, valued at $775,796.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.16. 8,451,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,592,662. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 3.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Devon Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $29.36.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 24.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Corp will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $5,776,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 196.3% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 44,691 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 29,610 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,438,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,747,321 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $97,319,000 after purchasing an additional 725,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DVN. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Devon Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Devon Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Devon Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.05.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

