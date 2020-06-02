DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CEO Sells $2,259,420.00 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.57, for a total transaction of $2,259,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kevin R. Sayer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 4th, Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.63, for a total transaction of $2,067,780.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.81, for a total transaction of $1,576,860.00.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Kevin R. Sayer sold 20,374 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total transaction of $5,395,442.68.

On Monday, March 9th, Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.02, for a total transaction of $1,614,120.00.

DexCom stock traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $375.75. The stock had a trading volume of 757,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,817. The stock has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 236.32 and a beta of 0.76. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.42 and a 52 week high of $428.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.60.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.34 million. DexCom had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $330.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,145 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

