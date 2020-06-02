Digital Gold Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $16.16 Million (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, Digital Gold has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Digital Gold has a market capitalization of $725,854.12 and approximately $16.16 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Gold token can currently be bought for approximately $53.59 or 0.00562522 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $196.10 or 0.02058277 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00180595 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00046127 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000171 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029191 BTC.

About Digital Gold

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,188 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,543 tokens. Digital Gold’s official website is gold.storage . Digital Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin

Buying and Selling Digital Gold

Digital Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

