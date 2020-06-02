DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.88. 741,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,276. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $21.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.20.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

