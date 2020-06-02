DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.88. 741,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,276. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $21.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.20.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile
