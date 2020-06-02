DRW Securities LLC Buys Shares of 854,968 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 854,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,505,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of DRW Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,667,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,228,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262,602 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,699,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973,187 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,045,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860,115 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,665,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,269,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,314,000 after acquiring an additional 81,208 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.82. 789,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,115,275. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $44.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.56.

