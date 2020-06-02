DRW Securities LLC Invests $1.28 Million in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2020

DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,553 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its stake in Intel by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 64,954 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Intel by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $3,128,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 486,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.97.

In other Intel news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,547 shares of company stock worth $5,862,050 in the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.28. 10,848,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,404,608. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.03. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.20 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

