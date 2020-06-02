DRW Securities LLC Invests $5.20 Million in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 68,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,204,000. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.2% of DRW Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 3,735.5% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 31,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 8,923 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in AbbVie by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 61,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1,790.2% during the 4th quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 192,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,071,000 after purchasing an additional 182,600 shares during the last quarter. 72.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,748,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,652,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,277,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,018,193. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $97.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.85.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $91.40 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.31.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

