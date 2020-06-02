DRW Securities LLC Makes New $782,000 Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,739 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in Comcast by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,392 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 6,506 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 71,571 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.81.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $40.64. 9,299,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,481,228. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

