DRW Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,591,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 234,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,921,000 after purchasing an additional 16,648 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $73.57. 1,835,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,070,854. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PM. Cfra increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cowen raised Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.14.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

