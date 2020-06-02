DRW Securities LLC Takes $1.49 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,584 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 90.5% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNP traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $170.44. 1,510,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,078,689. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.61. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.16.

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

