DRW Securities LLC Takes Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,144 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.13.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.48. The company had a trading volume of 9,605,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,476,058. The company has a market capitalization of $201.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.11. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

