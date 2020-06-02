Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 369.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETN traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.35. 85,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,251,708. The stock has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.74 and a 200 day moving average of $88.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $105.78.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

Several research firms recently commented on ETN. Citigroup reduced their price target on Eaton from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eaton from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Vertical Research raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Eaton from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.12.

In other Eaton news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $405,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,096,351.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total value of $211,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,283,445.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

