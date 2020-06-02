Edgewood Management LLC Has $932.82 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Edgewood Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,484,201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 420,081 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for about 3.1% of Edgewood Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Edgewood Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Netflix worth $932,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 173,441 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $65,127,000 after acquiring an additional 55,054 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $733,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 116,523 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $424.37. 2,314,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,339,827. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $426.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.91. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $458.97. The company has a market cap of $187.21 billion, a PE ratio of 85.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total value of $655,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 490 shares in the company, valued at $214,071.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total value of $20,348,976.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,348,976.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,961 shares of company stock worth $75,572,227 in the last 90 days. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.95.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

